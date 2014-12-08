FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sacoil, others sign joint development agreement for gas pipeline
December 8, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sacoil, others sign joint development agreement for gas pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sacoil Holdings Ltd :

* Joint development agreement for gas pipeline

* Sacoil, PIC and IGEPE sign a joint development agreement to evaluate viability of construction of a transnational terrestrial gas pipeline from Mozambique’s Rovuma fields into South Africa

* Under JDA, whose effective date is Dec. 03, JDA partners will work together to evaluate viability of project

* Estimated $6 billion project is proposed to be designed to make energy affordable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

