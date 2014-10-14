FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2014 / 10:43 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vietnam's Sacombank sees Jan-Sept net profit before tax at $111.5 mln-statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank), 3.76 percent owned by New York-based Van Eck Associates Corporation and 2.3 percent owned by Luxembourg-based DB Platinum Advisors, according to Reuters data.

* Reports January-September results

* First nine month net profit before tax seen achieving 79 percent of annual target at 2.363 trillion dong ($111.5 million), or an increase of 6.6 percent from the same time in 2013

* Total assets by Sept. 30 of over 185 trillion dong, compared to 161 trillion dong at the end of last year Further company coverage: ($1=21,195 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
