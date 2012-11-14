FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Sacyr nine-month loss beats forecasts
November 14, 2012 / 4:41 PM / 5 years ago

Spain's Sacyr nine-month loss beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Builder Sacyr Vallehermoso posted a nine-month net loss of 701 million euros ($892.27 million) on Wednesday after a writedown of its stake in oil firm Repsol and compared to a 34 million euro profit in the same period last year.

The loss was not as steep as expected by analysts, with consensus pointing to a loss of 750 million euros.

The company reported nine-month earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 399 million euros, above analyst estimates of 387 million euros. ($1 = 0.7856 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Paul Day)

