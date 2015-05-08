FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Sacyr seeks to sell 30 pct stake in real estate arm -source
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's Sacyr seeks to sell 30 pct stake in real estate arm -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 8 (Reuters) - Spanish builder Sacyr has hired Lazard as an adviser to sell a 30 percent stake in its listed real estate unit Testa, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Sacyr, which owns 99.5 of Testa, had also been exploring for more than a year a capital increase at the unit in order to increase its free float and raise cash.

“The two processes are independent, no decision has been yet taken but both a direct stake sale or a share offering will be looked at,” said the source on condition of anonymity.

Sacyr and Lazard declined to comment. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.