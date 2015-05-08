Spain's Sacyr seeks to sell 30 pct stake in real estate arm -source

MADRID, May 8 (Reuters) - Spanish builder Sacyr has hired Lazard as an adviser to sell a 30 percent stake in its listed real estate unit Testa, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Sacyr, which owns 99.5 of Testa, had also been exploring for more than a year a capital increase at the unit in order to increase its free float and raise cash.

“The two processes are independent, no decision has been yet taken but both a direct stake sale or a share offering will be looked at,” said the source on condition of anonymity.

Sacyr and Lazard declined to comment. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Pravin Char)