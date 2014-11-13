FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Sacyr says refinancing of debt linked to Repsol stake at advanced stage
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2014 / 5:21 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Sacyr says refinancing of debt linked to Repsol stake at advanced stage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Spanish builder Sacyr on Thursday said the refinancing of its debt linked to the purchase of a 9 percent stake in oil group Repsol - which it needs to refinance by the end of the year - was at advanced stage.

The company is considering various refinancing scenarios, depending on the market environment, Sacyr’s Finance Director Fernando Lacadena told an analyst conference call after releasing results for the nine months to September.

Sacyr has syndicated debt of 2.3 billion euros (2.87 billion US dollar) linked to the acquistion of its Repsol stake. (1 US dollar = 0.8018 euro) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
