MADRID, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Spanish builder Sacyr Vallehermoso reported a 1.6 billion euro ($2.1 billion) loss for 2011 on Wednesday, more than twice forecast, after making a loss on the sale of a 10 percent stake in oil company Repsol. ($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Nigel Davies)