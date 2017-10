MADRID, May 10 (Reuters) - Spanish builder Sacyr Vallehermoso on Thursday reported a net profit of 28 million euros for the first quarter of the year, down 46.8 percent from the same period in 2011.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 2.4 percent to 146.5 million euros, in line with analysts forecasts. (Reporting by Julien Toyer)