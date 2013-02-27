FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Sacyr sells Costa Rica motorway stake for 103 mln euros
February 27, 2013

Spain's Sacyr sells Costa Rica motorway stake for 103 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Spanish builder Sacyr said it has sold its stake in Costa Rica motorway Autopistas del Sol to Spain’s unlisted infrastructure firm Globalvia for 103 million euros ($135 million).

Sacyr said the divestment is part of its plan to sell mature assets and invest in new projects.

Globalvia, a unit of Spanish builder FCC and nationalised lender Bankia, will now fully control the motorway, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)

