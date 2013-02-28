Spain's Sacyr Vallehermoso posts loss after Repsol stake writedown

MADRID, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Builder Sacyr Vallehermoso posted an annual net loss of 977.5 million euros ($1.28 billion) on Thursday after a writedown of its stake in oil firm Repsol.

Sacyr, which had already posted a 1.6 billion euro loss in 2011, said it would return to profit this year.

The company reported annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 506.1 million euros, down 3.3 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)