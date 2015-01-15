FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Sacyr, Australia's Macquarie sign joint mining deal
January 15, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Sacyr, Australia's Macquarie sign joint mining deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Spanish builder Sacyr said on Thursday its mining arm had signed a joint agreement with the investor arm of Australian company Macquarie to study and finance mining projects in Spain.

Valoriza Mineria, the mining affiliate of Sacyr, and Macquarie Capital will first look at a copper mine and two tungsten mines, Sacyr said.

The Spanish builder said acquisition and development financing would be covered by the companies’ own funds, through markets or private investors, though no details on how much would be invested were disclosed. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; writing by Paul Day; editing by David Clarke)

