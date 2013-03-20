Spain's Sacyr says affiliates win $228 mln Mozambique contracts

MADRID, March 20 (Reuters) - Spanish constructor Sacyr Vallehermoso said on Wednesday that two of its Portuguese affiliates had been granted two contracts in Mozambique by Brazilian mining company Vale worth 177 million euros ($228 million).

The railway contracts, given to the Sacyr affiliates Somague and Neopul, form part of the expansion of the Moatize mine in the Tete province, Sacyr said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7760 euros) (Reporting By Carlos Ruano; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by David Goodman)