Spain's Sacyr says affiliates win $228 mln Mozambique contracts
March 20, 2013 / 11:07 AM / in 5 years

Spain's Sacyr says affiliates win $228 mln Mozambique contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 20 (Reuters) - Spanish constructor Sacyr Vallehermoso said on Wednesday that two of its Portuguese affiliates had been granted two contracts in Mozambique by Brazilian mining company Vale worth 177 million euros ($228 million).

The railway contracts, given to the Sacyr affiliates Somague and Neopul, form part of the expansion of the Moatize mine in the Tete province, Sacyr said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7760 euros) (Reporting By Carlos Ruano; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by David Goodman)

