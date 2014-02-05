FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sacyr-led group GUPC negotiations with Panama Canal break down
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2014 / 8:22 AM / 4 years ago

Sacyr-led group GUPC negotiations with Panama Canal break down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Panama Canal Authority has broken off talks with a Spanish-led building consortium over $1.6 billion in cost overruns during work to expand the Panama Canal, the consortium said on Wednesday.

Consortium GUPC, led by Sacyr, said the breakdown in talks puts the Panama Canal expansion and up to 10,000 jobs at immediate risk, and that it was still continuing to seek a solution.

Shares in Sacyr fell 7 percent, while consortium partner Salini Impregilo were down 2.6 percent. (Reporting By Elizabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.