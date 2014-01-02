Spain's Sacyr shares fall on Panama Canal work suspension

MADRID, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Spanish infrastructure company Sacyr fell sharply at the open on Thursday after the company said late on Wednesday work may be suspended on the massive Panama Canal extension project.

Shares were down 11.6 percent at 3.3 euros per share at 0832 GMT.

The work suspension threat came after a clash between the builders - a consortium consisting of Spain’s Sacyr, Italy’s Impregilo, Belgium’s Jan De Nul and Panama’s Constructora Urbana - and the Panamanian authorities over cost overruns. [ID:nL6N0KB173 (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Emma Pinedo)