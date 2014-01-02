FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Sacyr shares fall on Panama Canal work suspension
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 2, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's Sacyr shares fall on Panama Canal work suspension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Spanish infrastructure company Sacyr fell sharply at the open on Thursday after the company said late on Wednesday work may be suspended on the massive Panama Canal extension project.

Shares were down 11.6 percent at 3.3 euros per share at 0832 GMT.

The work suspension threat came after a clash between the builders - a consortium consisting of Spain’s Sacyr, Italy’s Impregilo, Belgium’s Jan De Nul and Panama’s Constructora Urbana - and the Panamanian authorities over cost overruns. [ID:nL6N0KB173 (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Emma Pinedo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.