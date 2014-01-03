FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Spain minister, Sacyr to visit Panama over canal -Martinelli
January 3, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Spain minister, Sacyr to visit Panama over canal -Martinelli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of Spanish ambassador to Panama to Jesus Silva not Jose Silva)

PANAMA CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Spain’s public works minister and the chairman of Spanish builder Sacyr will fly to Panama this weekend to help resolve a dispute over the cost of the expansion of the Panama Canal, Panama’s President Ricardo Martinelli said on Friday.

Following a meeting with diplomats from Spain and Italy in Panama City, Martinelli also said that the governments of Panama, Spain and Italy are ready to work together to make sure the massive infrastructure project is completed.

The Spanish ambassador to Panama, Jesus Silva, said Sacyr still wants to see the expansion completed.

A building consortium behind the project - which includes Sacyr, Italy’s Salini Impregilo, Belgium’s Jan De Nul and Panama’s Constructora Urbana - said earlier this week that $1.6 billion in cost overruns on the $3.2 billion plan to build a third set of locks for the canal should be met by Panama. (Reporting by Elida Moreno)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

