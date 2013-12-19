FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Spanish builder Sacyr wins $550 mln highway bid in Peru
#Market News
December 19, 2013 / 7:40 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Spanish builder Sacyr wins $550 mln highway bid in Peru

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of the company’s name to Sacyr from Sacry in headline and first paragraph)

LIMA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Spanish construction firm Sacyr won the right to partner with Peru on extending an Andean highway, a $550 million investment, the government’s investment-promotion agency said on Thursday.

The firm won the bid to build the 875-kilometer (544 miles) stretch of road through a consortium that also includes Peruvian construction firm Malaga Hermanos.

The highway will help connect the northern coastal region La Libertad with the department of Cajamarca in the Andes.

Peru has an infrastructure gap that will cost more than $30 billion to close, according to several analysts. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
