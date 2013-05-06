FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sacyr wins first contract in Qatar for 70 mln euros
#Financials
May 6, 2013

Sacyr wins first contract in Qatar for 70 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 6 (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure company Sacyr said on Monday it had won a 70 million euro ($92 million) contract to build motorways and other infrastructure in Al Rayaan, Qatar, its first contract in the country.

Sacyr’s subsidiary Sacyr Construccion will work in a consortium with Qatari firm Combined Group Company on the project, which is expected to take 15 months to complete.

Sacyr said in a statement that 80 percent of its portfolio is now made up of foreign projects. ($1 = 0.7624 euros) (Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez; Writing by Clare Kane, Editing by Sarah White)

