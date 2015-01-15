FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Sacyr close to deal with banks on Repsol debt -report
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Sacyr close to deal with banks on Repsol debt -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Spanish builder Sacyr is close to an agreement with banks on restructuring some 2.2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) of debt associated with its 9 percent Repsol stake, El Confidencial reported citing financial sources.

The agreement includes extending the debt’s maturity by at least four years in exchange for renewing guarantees against its Testa and Valoriza arms, and a commitment to sell a third of the Repsol stake once the shares recover, the newspaper said.

The Spanish oil company’s shares have fallen sharply in recent months amid tumbling oil prices and its plans to acquire Canadian oil producer Talisman Energy.

According to the report, Sacyr is about to finalise an agreement with Santander, which holds about a quarter of the group’s debt, and is likely to see acceptance from the minimum 75 percent of lenders needed to close the deal.

Sacyr declined to comment. Santander was not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 0.8493 euros Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Jesus Aguado; writing by Paul Day; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.