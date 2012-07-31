Sacyr reports H1 loss after adjusting Repsol stake

MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - Spanish builder Sacyr Vallehermoso reported a first-half net loss on Tuesday, down from a net profit in the same period last year, after adjusting in its books earlier this year the value of its stake in oil company Repsol.

Sacyr reported a net loss of 733 million euros ($902.72 million) after taking a hit of 741 million euros on its 10 percent Repsol stake. This compared with a net profit of 102.41 million euros in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 7.2 percent to 263.75 million euros.

Debt-laden Sacyr, which builds bridges, tunnels and airports, bought 20 percent of Repsol just before Spain’s construction boom turned to bust but had to sell half the stake back the oil company at a loss last year to pay back loans.

Repsol’s stock is now worth roughly half what it was in 2006 when Sacyr bought its stake.

Sacyr’s debt pile stood at 2.8 billion euros at the end of June, up from 2.3 billion euros at this time in 2011, the company said. ($1 = 0.8120 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane and Amanda Cooper; Editing by Julien Toyer)