FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Sacyr sells Paris tower block to cut debt
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 8, 2013 / 4:42 PM / 4 years ago

Spain's Sacyr sells Paris tower block to cut debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 8 (Reuters) - Spanish property and construction group Sacyr said on Monday its property business Testa Inmuebles had sold an office block in Paris to a French fund in a deal worth 450 million euros ($578.90 million) to cut debt.

Sacyr said the sale of the 54,000 squared-metre Tour Adria, based in La Defense in the French capital, as well an earlier sale of a building in Miami, would cut debt by 550 million euros.

Sacyr, which was hit by the bursting of a housing bubble in Spain in early 2008, had debt of 8.7 billion euros at the end of March.

Testa would retain a 32 percent share in a company set up by the new owners of the Paris tower, which had generated an annual yield of more than 6 percent, Sacyr said.

The buyer is OPCI PREIM 2, lead by fund manager Primonial REIM.

$1 = 0.7773 euros Reporting By Jose Elias Rodriguez, writing by Sarah Morris, editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.