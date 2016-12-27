FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Sadara to start maintenance on mixed-feed cracker
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
December 27, 2016 / 6:09 AM / 8 months ago

Saudi's Sadara to start maintenance on mixed-feed cracker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Sadara Basic Services, fully owned by Sadara Chemical Co IPO-SACH.SE, said it would start on Wednesday planned maintenance of a mixed-feed cracker at its parent company's petrochemical complex in Jubail.

The shutdown of the facility is expected to last six weeks, with the company's three polyethylene trains also shut during the period as Sadara completes improvements to their reliability and scheduled maintenance, it said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.

An evaluation of the financial impact of the shutdowns will be released in the company's first quarter 2017 financial statements, it said.

Sadara Chemical is a $20 billion petrochemical joint venture between national oil giant Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemical .

Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

