RPT-SAF Holland Q1 profit up 24 pct on Europe business
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
May 15, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-SAF Holland Q1 profit up 24 pct on Europe business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alert, no changes to text)

MUNICH, May 15 (Reuters) - Commercial vehicles supplier SAF Holland reported a forecast-beating 24 percent rise in first quarter profit thanks to good demand for trailers in Europe.

First-quarter sales came in at 235.3 million euros ($3.2 billion) and adjusted earnings before interest and tax at 17.1 million, it said on Thursday, beating forecasts for 227 million and 15.9 million in a Reuters poll.

It also confirmed its targets for 2014 and 2015.

$1 = 0.7294 Euros Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
