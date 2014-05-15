RPT-SAF Holland Q1 profit up 24 pct on Europe business

(Repeats to attach to alert, no changes to text)

MUNICH, May 15 (Reuters) - Commercial vehicles supplier SAF Holland reported a forecast-beating 24 percent rise in first quarter profit thanks to good demand for trailers in Europe.

First-quarter sales came in at 235.3 million euros ($3.2 billion) and adjusted earnings before interest and tax at 17.1 million, it said on Thursday, beating forecasts for 227 million and 15.9 million in a Reuters poll.

It also confirmed its targets for 2014 and 2015.