October 23, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Safari Investments RSA sees 8-16 pct rise in headline earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Safari Investments Rsa Ltd :

* Headline EPS will be between 27 and 29 cents, or between 8.0 pct and 16 pct higher than 25 cents reported for six months ended 30 september 2013

* Basic and diluted EPS will be between 27 and 29 cents, or between 42.1 pct and 52.6 pct higher than 19 cents reported for six months ended Sept 30, 2013

* Increase is due to inclusion of rental income of newly obtained heidelberg shopping centre from February 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

