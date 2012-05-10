Kenyan Safaricom's FY revenue grows 13 pct

NAIROBI, May 10 (Reuters) - Safaricom, Kenya’s top telecoms operator posted a 13 percent jump in its revenue for its full year ended March to 107 billion shillings ($1.28 billion), thanks to a calls tariffs hike and improved revenue per user, it said on Thursday.

The firm, which is part owned by Britain’s Vodafone said it also posted a turnaround in its margins before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to 35 percent for the full year from 29.7 percent in the first-half. ($1 = 83.3200 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza)