3 months ago
Safaricom says Vodacom deal will help spread M-Pesa across Africa
May 15, 2017 / 6:51 AM / 3 months ago

Safaricom says Vodacom deal will help spread M-Pesa across Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 15 (Reuters) - Safaricom said on Monday it aims to expand its M-Pesa financial services across Africa after South Africa's Vodacom buys a 35 percent stake in the Kenyan telecoms operator from Britain's Vodafone .

Safaricom, which dominates mobile telephony in Kenya with 28 million subscribers, said in a statement that Vodafone had offered "appropriate assurances" to the Kenyan government, which is also a shareholder in Safaricom, before the deal was announced. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely)

