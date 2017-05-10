FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Kenya's Safaricom boosts EBITDA by a fifth in year to March
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2017 / 5:38 AM / 3 months ago

Kenya's Safaricom boosts EBITDA by a fifth in year to March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 10 (Reuters) - Kenya’s biggest telecoms operator, Safaricom, posted a 20.7 percent jump in its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in its year to end March, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Sateesh Kamath told an investor briefing that the EBITDA was 100.3 billion shillings ($973.31 million), excluding a one-off item of 3.4 billion shillings.

The company, which is 40 percent owned by Britain’s Vodafone said it had decided to extend the contract of its chief executive, Bob Collymore, by another two years. Collymore was first appointed in 2010. ($1 = 103.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.