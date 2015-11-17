Israeli cyber start-up SAFE-T files for Tel Aviv IPO

TEL AVIV, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Israeli cyber security start-up SAFE-T plans to become the first tech company to go public on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in 2015 after it issued a prospectus to raise 22 million shekels ($5.6 million).

The offering will also include one-year options which, if exercised, will raise another 26.2 million shekels, the company said on Tuesday.

While Israel has become a global hub for cyber security start-ups, most of the companies that go public choose to do so on U.S. markets.

SAFE-T was founded in 2013 and has offices in Israel and a subsidiary in the United States. It has developed technology to help enterprises secure and manage data, emails, file transfers and cloud traffic. Its clients are in the financial, healthcare, government and manufacturing sectors.

The funds raised in the initial public offering will be used to hire new sales and research staff and to expand into new markets abroad. ($1 = 3.9080 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)