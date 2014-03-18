FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Payment company SafeCharge to list on London's AIM
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 18, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 4 years ago

Payment company SafeCharge to list on London's AIM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Payment service provider SafeCharge, majority owned by Israeli entrepreneur Teddy Sagi, plans to raise about $100 million by listing shares on London’s junior AIM stock exchange, the company said on Tuesday.

SafeCharge handles transactions for European betting companies and also for businesses in the foreign exchange trading sector.

The company is expected to have a market capitalisation of between 210 and 230 million pounds ($349-382 million) after the sale of new shares. It plans to have a free float of at least 25 percent of its capital.

“We’re very excited by the prospect of listing in London, which will improve the group’s profile amongst prospective clients and should enable us to grow both organically and through acquisitions,” Chief Executive David Avgi said in a statement.

Sagi, founder of online gaming technology company Playtech , is not selling any shares and will retain a diluted stake of about 63 percent after the listing. He recently banked around 326 million pounds by selling part of his Playtech holding.

SafeCharge is one of a growing number of companies in Europe that are selling shares to investors who expect growth as the economy picks up momentum.

SafeCharge had turnover of $43.2 million in 2013 and reported adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of $11.3 million.

The company employs about 200 people in Britain, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Israel, Germany and Austria.

Shore Capital is acting as the broker for the deal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.