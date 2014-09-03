BRIEF-Safestore sees fourth-qtr UK occupancy being lower than third-qtr

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Safestore Holdings Plc :

* Group revenue trends continuing to improve with like-for-like Q3 2014 revenue in CER1 up 5.4 pct on Q3 2013

* Q3 group closing occupancy 3 of 68.4 pct (up 3.0 ppts on Q3 2013) at 3.48 million square feet

* Continued operational progress in uk with new lets growth of 18.6 pct driving an increase in closing occupancy of 4.1 ppts to 67.2 pct

* We anticipate a reduction in Q4 occupancy compared to Q3 in the UK

