FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Safeway plans for Blackhawk card unit IPO
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

Safeway plans for Blackhawk card unit IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Safeway Inc said on Wednesday it plans to take its Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc gift card and payment services unit public sometime in the first half of 2013.

Safeway, one of the largest U.S. grocers, plans to file a registration statement for a potential initial public offering of a minority stake in Blackhawk, it said on Wednesday. It plans to complete the IPO sometime in the first half of 2013, depending on market conditions.

Blackhawk sells gift cards at grocery stores and through thousands of other stores, such as pharmacies and convenience stores.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.