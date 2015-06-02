Breakingviews-Hedgies' Safeway victory puts boards on notice

CHICAGO/NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The victory three hedge funds have scored in their battle over Albertsons’ $9.4 billion-plus acquisition of Safeway puts board members everywhere on notice. Cerberus-owned Albertsons has agreed to pay those investors 27 percent more than the amount all Safeway shareholders have so far received from the deal since it closed in January.

That in itself is a worry for board members everywhere. Such appraisal rights lawsuits, as they are called, allow shareholders to challenge the price paid for a takeover or merger, as long as they don’t vote in favor of the deal. It’s then up to a judge to decide whether more money is warranted.

They can take several years to settle, though. The Safeway case was done and dusted, at least for these three holdouts, within five months. That suggests Albertsons just wanted to be shot of the nuisance and expense - or there was enough evidence that the supermarket chain had underpaid for its rival.

On the face of it, Albertsons and Safeway appear to have ticked the boxes. The base offer of $32.50 a share is being supplemented by proceeds from selling Safeway’s joint ventures and real estate units. So far, an amount of those proceeds equating to $2.42 a share has been paid. On top of that, bankers had three weeks to find another buyer willing to offer more for Safeway than Albertsons did, and they failed to turn up even one.

Yet that was not enough to placate the disgruntled shareholders. And two hedge funds have refused to accept even the current settlement.

The speed and size of the higher payout may well have broader ramifications. It will probably embolden other Safeway investors who have filed separate lawsuits accusing the company’s board of not getting the best price - an alleged breach of its duty to shareholders. The judge hearing that case may even factor it into any decision.

That would send a message to board members everywhere that their necks are squarely on the line.

CONTEXT NEWS

- U.S. grocery chain Albertsons has agreed to pay three hedge funds an extra $9.58 a share on top of the $34.92 a share it paid for rival grocer Safeway in January, the Wall Street Journal reported on June 2. The original price included $32.50 a share in cash and $2.42 a share from some of the envisioned sales of Safeway’s joint ventures and real estate units. These could yet yield more payouts.

- The move is the result of a settlement reached after five funds launched an appraisal rights lawsuit, arguing that Cerberus-owned Albertsons had not paid fair value for Safeway. Merion Capital, a vehicle backed by Magnetar Capital and a Dutch pension fund were the three funds that settled. Between them they owned 14 million Safeway shares, or around 6 percent of the company. The extra payment will bring them some $134 million.

- Brigade Capital Management and Muirfield Capital Management have not settled and own rights to 3.7 million Safeway shares.

- Other former Safeway shareholders are claiming that the company’s board did not fulfill its obligation to get the best deal for investors.

- WSJ: Safeway to Pay Hedge Funds $44.50 a Share to Settle Buyout Suits: on.wsj.com/1RHFhLh

