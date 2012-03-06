FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Safeway forecasts higher profit for 2012
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Safeway forecasts higher profit for 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Supermarket operator Safeway Inc said on Tuesday it expects higher sales and profit this year.

Ahead of an investor conference, Safeway forecasts earnings per share of between $1.90 and $2.10 in 2012, above the $1.88 Wall Street analysts were projecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The range is also above the $1.78 per share Safeway earned in 2011.

Safeway, pointing to the remodeling at many of its stores, said sales, excluding gas, should rise 1 percent to 2 percent this year.

The operator of the Safeway, Vons and Dominick’s chains said it would spent $900 million on capital projects in 2012.

Its shares were up 21 cents, or 1 percent, in premarket trading.

