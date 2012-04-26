FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Safeway profit up, but identical-store sales flat
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

Safeway profit up, but identical-store sales flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 EPS from continuing operations $0.30

* Shares fall nearly 3 percent

April 26 (Reuters) - Supermarket operator Safeway Inc posted a higher quarterly profit, but its shares fell nearly 3 percent after it reported flat sales from established stores.

The operator of the Safeway, Vons and Dominick’s chains said first-quarter income from continuing operations was $81.6 million, or 30 cents per share, compared with $25.1 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier, when Safeway booked a large charge.

Total sales rose 2.4 percent to $10 billion -- helped by higher fuel sales, increased revenue from its Blackhawk business and contributions from new stores -- but closely watched identical-store sales, excluding fuel, were flat.

Shares of Safeway, the second-largest U.S. supermarket operator, fell 2.7 percent to $21 in premarket trading.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.