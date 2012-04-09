FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Safeway promotes CFO, search on for a replacement
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 9, 2012 / 8:55 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Safeway promotes CFO, search on for a replacement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Safeway Inc said on Monday it promoted Chief Financial Officer Robert Edwards to the post of president at the second-largest U.S. grocery chain.

Edwards, 56, has been Safeway’s CFO since 2004 and will continue in that role until his successor is named.

In his new role, Edwards will have responsibility for Safeway’s retail operations, marketing, merchandising, corporate brands, manufacturing, distribution and finance functions.

Before joining the operator of grocery chains such as Safeway and Vons, Edwards held CFO posts at Maxtor Corp, which was acquired by Seagate Technology Plc, and Imation Corp .

Safeway shares closed down 0.4 percent at $19.64 before the announcement.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.