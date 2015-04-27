FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AB Acquisition looking to take Safeway public this year-CNBC
April 27, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 2 years ago

AB Acquisition looking to take Safeway public this year-CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - AB Acquisition LLC, the holding company that owns Safeway Inc, has hired IPO bankers to plan an initial public offering for the grocery store chain later this year, CNBC reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

The IPO would raise more than $500 million, but the timing and size of the offering remains fluid, CNBC cited the sources as saying. (cnb.cx/1Jv9rzJ)

Safeway was taken private by AB Acquisition this year.

AB Acquisition was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

