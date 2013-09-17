FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Jana Partners discloses Safeway stake
#Market News
September 17, 2013 / 8:03 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Jana Partners discloses Safeway stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Olivia Oran

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Jana Partners LLC disclosed in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it had acquired a 6.2 percent stake in grocery chain Inc.

Jana said it has held talks with Safeway management about reviewing strategic alternatives for the Pleasanton, California-based company and that its shares are undervalued.

The hedge fund also said it has spoken with Safeway about exiting lower margin geographies.

Safeway said on Tuesday it had adopted a so-called poison pill to prevent an unwanted takeover of the company.

Safeway is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc to defend the company against a takeover, according to a source. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Safeway sold its Canadian assets to Empire Co Ltd, the parent of Canada’s second-largest grocery chain, in June for $5.7 billion.

It also spun off its gift card unit Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc earlier this year.

Safeway operates its namesake chain as well as the Vons and Dominick’s stores.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
