Safeway launching 5 store brand coffees for Keurig
June 12, 2012 / 5:09 PM / 5 years ago

Safeway launching 5 store brand coffees for Keurig

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. supermarket operator Safeway Inc is launching five types of filtered coffee pods compatible with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc’s Keurig machines under its own private label, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The new products will differ from Safeway’s existing private label cups for Keurig in that they will be filtered coffee. The prior products, two cappuccino flavored drinks and one hot cocoa drink, were instant.

The existing drinks were launched in January, according to Safeway spokesman Brian Dowling.

