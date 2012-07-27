FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa cbank:'no evidence' of interest rate rigging
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
July 27, 2012 / 8:43 AM / 5 years ago

S.Africa cbank:'no evidence' of interest rate rigging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s central bank governor said on Friday there is “no evidence” of interest rate rigging in the last decade by banks in Africa’s top economy, suggesting they will avoid the scandal currently plaguing British rivals.

Gill Marcus told the annual general meeting of the South African Reserve bank there was no sign of tampering with the local JIBAR rate over the last 10 years.

Separately, British bank Barclays on Friday pledged to repair the damage to its reputation caused by its role in the interest rate rigging scandal that has rocked the banking industry.

Barclays is the majority shareholder in Absa Group, South Africa’s third-largest bank. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; writing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.