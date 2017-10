MILAN, May 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s eyewear maker Safilo said on Tuesday it had agreed a 10-year licensing deal with France’s Essilor, the world’s biggest maker of corrective eye lenses.

The deal involves the designing, making and worldwide distribution of polarized eye lenses under the Polaroid brand, controlled by Safilo. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; Editing by David Cowell)