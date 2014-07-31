FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Safilo Q2 sales up 4 pct, renews Tommy Hilfiger licence
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Safilo Q2 sales up 4 pct, renews Tommy Hilfiger licence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear maker Safilo Group posted on Thursday a 23 percent rise in adjusted net profit in the second quarter as sales grew faster in Europe and weather in North America improved after a harsh winter.

The maker of Gucci and Marc Jacobs eyeglasses said revenues rose 3.9 percent in the period to 313 million euros ($419 million). Sales were up 7.4 percent at constant exchange rates.

Its adjusted net profit stood at 15 million euros in the second quarter, up from 12.2 million euros a year earlier.

Adjusted operating profit however fell 4.2 percent to 27.7 million euros.

Safilo lost a key licence to produce Armani-branded eyewear to market leader Luxottica at the beginning of 2013 and has since been working to make up for the loss.

Safilo said on Thursday it had renewed its Tommy Hilfiger deal until the end of 2020, extendable for another five years after that. ($1 = 0.7470 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.