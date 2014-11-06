FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Safilo Q3 EBITDA down 10.5 pct as investments offset higher sales
November 6, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

Safilo Q3 EBITDA down 10.5 pct as investments offset higher sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear maker Safilo reported on Thursday a 10.5 percent drop in third-quarter core earnings as higher sales were offset by investments in marketing and distribution.

Safilo said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled 14.6 million euros ($18 million) in the three months to September.

Net sales rose 7.3 percent over the same period to 261.2 million euros.

Much lower financial charges helped drive net profit up 38 percent to 2.4 million euros.

1 US dollar = 0.8053 euro Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
