Italy's Safilo EBITDA margin up 14 pct in 2011

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s No.2 eyewear maker Safilo said core earnings margins rose 13.7 percent in 2011 to 11.1 percent on stronger sales in Asia and Latin America which offset a sluggish European business.

Full-year sales rose 6 percent to 1.1 billion euros, it said.

“The year 2012 should see an overall positive business environment in the eyewear industry despite the continuous weakness of some important European markets, thanks to the predicted trends in North America and emerging countries,” Safilo said in a statement on Thursday.

The group also reported a net profit of 27.9 million euros, compared to 0.7 million euros the year before, helped by a lower exchange rate of the euro against the dollar.

Safilo lowered its medium-term targets last November after losing its contract to make Armani-branded eyewear from 2013 to bigger rival Luxottica, the world’s biggest premium eyewear maker.

It cut its 2015 net sales target by 150 million to 200 million euros and also lowered its core earnings margin target for 2015 to 13.5 percent from a previous 15 percent after the licence loss.

Luxottica’s 2011 sales rose 7.3 percent and said earlier this year it enjoyed double-digit growth in the first two months of the year. (Reporting by Michel Rose)