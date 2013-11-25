FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Apparel & Accessories
November 25, 2013 / 4:55 PM / 4 years ago

Safilo signs men's eyewear agreement with Kate Spade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear company Safilo signed an agreement to design, make and sell men’s eyeglasses for Fifth & Pacific Cos Inc’s Kate Spade in North America, the two companies said on Monday.

Under the new agreement, Safilo, which also makes eyewear for Dior and Gucci, will create and distribute eyewear for men’s brand Jack Spade for five years.

The companies also extended a licence agreement under which Safilo already makes and sells women’s glasses with the kate spade brand by three years to 2018.

Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
