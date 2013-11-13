FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Safilo Q3 net sales 243.4 mln euros, in line with forecasts
#Apparel & Accessories
November 13, 2013 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

Safilo Q3 net sales 243.4 mln euros, in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear maker Safilo posted third-quarter net sales of 243.4 million euros ($326.26 million) on Wednesday, 2.3 percent lower year-on-year but in line with a mean estimate from three analysts.

Safilo, which makes glasses for brands including Kering’s Alexander McQueen and Bottega Veneta, said net profit for the period was 1.7 million euros.

Safilo’s newly instated chief executive Luisa Delgado said in a statement that the company is “about on track” to off-set the loss of a licence to produce sunglasses and frames for Armani, which moved its eyewear business to market leader Luxottica from the beginning of 2013.

$1 = 0.7460 euros Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Jennifer Clark

