MILAN, March 5 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear maker Safilo said on Thursday that 2014 adjusted EBITDA fell 2.8 percent to 118.4 million euros ($130 million), as investment costs more than offset a rise in sales.

In a statement the company said revenues 5.1 percent to 1.18 billion euros, while net debt fell 10.5 percent to 163.3 million euros. ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)