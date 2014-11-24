Safran opens composites plant for LEAP jet engine

COMMERCY, France, Nov 24 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande on Monday inaugurated a $200 million Safran plant in eastern France designed to make carbon-composite parts for its new LEAP aircraft engine.

LEAP is the latest engine produced by the CFM International joint venture between Safran and General Electric, and will power the next generation of Boeing 737 jets and many of the A320neo-family jets made by Airbus.

Monday’s industrial celebration comes weeks after the 40th anniversary of the CFM venture and contrasts with a row over GE’s investment in energy firm Alstom, which drew intervention from Hollande to force it to improve its offer six months ago.

The factory at Commercy, near Metz, is a sister plant to one opened in New Hampshire in March by Safran in partnership with Albany International, which makes industrial fabrics for the papermaking industry and composite parts for aerospace.

Both plants will make “3D woven” fan blades and fan cases.

Together, the two companies expect by 2019 to be making 32,000 composite fan blades a year, up from 600 in 2013.

Instead of traditional titanium, each blade contains 7 km of carbon fibre woven into a lightweight material to reduce the engine’s weight but tough enough to resist bird strikes.

Safran and GE are expected to use more composite parts as they prepare the next version of LEAP with extra weight savings.

LEAP competes with the Geared Turbofan from Pratt & Whitney , which relies more heavily on a new design for the engine rather than changes in materials. Both engines offer fuel savings of around 15 percent and will enter service mid-decade. (Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac Writing by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)