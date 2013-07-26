FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Safran sees strong fit with Avio space activities
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

Safran sees strong fit with Avio space activities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - French aerospace group Safran said on Friday the space activities of Italy’s Fiat Avio would fit well with its business, but declined to say whether it had placed an offer.

Asked whether the group was working on fresh acquisitions, Chief Executive Jean-Paul Herteman told reporters: “There is nothing under way; we have always indicated the very strong proximity that could exist between ourselves and the space activities of Avio, which as you know are for sale.”

In a briefing on the group’s first-half results, Safran declined to comment on whether it had made an offer.

“We never comment on a process, potential or ongoing,” Finance Director Ross McInnes said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.