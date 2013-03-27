FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French govt says Safran stake sale to raise 448.5 mln eur
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2013 / 8:44 AM / 5 years ago

French govt says Safran stake sale to raise 448.5 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - The French government will receive 448.5 million euros ($577 million) from the sale of a 3.12 percent stake in aerospace group Safran, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday.

Moscovici said in a statement that the sale of 13 million Safran shares to institutional investors, announced late on Tuesday, had been carried out successfully.

The amount raised indicates the shares were sold at 34.5 euros each. The stock had closed at 35.49 euros on Tuesday for an 8.9 percent rise since the start of the year.

France remains Safran’s top shareholder with a 27 percent stake following the sale, the proceeds of which are to be used to fund investments to bolster the economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.