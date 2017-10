PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - French aerospace group Safran said it had agreed to buy the electrical power systems activities of Goodrich, owned by United Technologies, without disclosing a price.

Focus is shifting to smaller deals in the aerospace and defence industry after the collapse of the proposed merger between BAE Systems and Europe’s EADS.

Safran said Goodrich’s division was expected to generate revenues of over $200 million in 2012, of which the aftermarket business should contribute half.