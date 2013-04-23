FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Safran ups revenue goal, buys helicopter JV stake
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 5:05 AM / in 4 years

Safran ups revenue goal, buys helicopter JV stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - French aerospace group Safran raised its sales forecast for 2013 on Tuesday after its core propulsion business pushed first-quarter revenue up 9.5 percent to 3.4 billion euros.

Separately, Safran also said it was buying Rolls-Royce Holdings’ 50 percent stake in their RTM322 helicopter engine programme for 293 million euros ($381.79 million).

Safran said 15 percent revenue growth in its propulsion division stemmed from both new civil engine orders, a sign of demand for fuel-saving jetliners, and spares: usually seen as an economic barometer linked to the frequency of aircraft use.

Safran upped its forecast for full-year adjusted sales growth to “around 7 percent” from 5 percent, according to a press release issued in French. An English-language release expressed the 2013 target as “mid-to-high single digits”.

The upward revision reflects both first-quarter performance and completion of a deal to buy Goodrich Electrical Power Systems for 300 million euros, Safran said in a statement.

Safran, which co-owns CFM International, the world’s largest civil jet engine partnership, with General Electric, said the civil aftermarket rose 10 percent in dollar terms.

CFM has a seven-year backlog of engines including orders and commitments for over 4,500 next-generation LEAP engines. CFM is the sole engine supplier on Boeing’s 737 and competes with a consortium led by Pratt & Whitney to power the Airbus A320.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.