Safran sells part of Ingenico stake for 287 mln eur
#Credit Markets
March 15, 2013 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

Safran sells part of Ingenico stake for 287 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - Aerospace group Safran said it sold part of its stake in French payment terminal group Ingenico for 286.8 million euros($372.28 million) through a private placement and accelerated book building.

The 6.6 million shares, representing 12.57 percent of the capital of Ingenico, were sold at 43.45 euros a share. Safran retains 10.2 percent of Ingenico’s share capital and 17 percent of the voting rights.

The resulting after-tax profit for Safran is approximately 130 million euros and will be recorded in Safran’s first-half consolidated accounts, Safran said in a statement on Friday.

The joint lead-managers of the placement and joint book-runners were Credit Agricole CIB and HSBC. ($1 = 0.7704 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)

